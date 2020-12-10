Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai charged under national security law: local media By

Matilda Coleman
© . Media mogul Jimmy Lai Chee-ying, founder of Apple Daily, arrives at Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre, in Hong Kong

HONG KONG () – Hong Kong democracy activist and media tycoon Jimmy Lai has been charged under the city’s national security law on suspicion of colluding with foreign forces and endangering national security, local media reported on Friday, citing unnamed sources.

Lai, an ardent critic of Beijing, became the most high profile person charged under the sweeping new law.

He was denied bail earlier this month on a separate charge of fraud related to the lease of a building that houses his Apple (NASDAQ:) Daily, an anti-government tabloid.

Local media TVB and Cable TV said Lai had been charged with two offences while NOW TV said Lai’s charges stemmed from seeking sanctions against Hong Kong.

