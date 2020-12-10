Here’s how to watch The Game Awards 2020 in Canada

Every year, Canadian journalist and presenter Geoff Keighley hosts The Game Awards, a massive ceremony to honour the best games of the past 12 months. At the same time, the show offers a slew of first looks at new game trailers and other announcements.

This year, the event will be held on December 10th at 4pm PT/7pm ET, with a pre-show taking place at 3:30pm PT/6:30pm ET.

As is the case every year, Keighley ensures that the show is streamed to a slew of platforms worldwide. In Canada, you can tune in via YouTube (with 4K support), Facebook, Twitter, Twitch and Steam.

It’s almost time — this is our December. Don’t miss #TheGameAwards live around the world next Thursday. Here’s this year’s hype trailer by @geoffkeighley, special thanks to @linkinpark pic.twitter.com/DZZro3mPpW — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 4, 2020

This year, the six games up for the coveted Game of the Year award are:Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)

Doom Eternal (id Software/Bethesda)

Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)

Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/PlayStation)

Hades (Supergiant Games)

The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/PlayStation)

The full list of nominees can be found here.

Presenters include Toronto’s own Keanu Reeves (who stars in the just-released Cyberpunk 2077), former Nintendo of America president Reggie Fils-Aime, actors Troy Baker (The Last of Us series) and Nolan North (Uncharted series). Captain Marvel star (and noted Nintendo fan) Brie Larson, Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot and, perhaps most randomly, Tenet director Christopher Nolan.

In terms of what to expect from announcements, there will be 12 to 15 new game announcements, according to Keighley. Further, we’ll get updates on titles we already know about, such as BioWare Edmonton’s currently untitled upcoming Dragon Age game, some sort of Forza reveal from Xbox and the first glimpse at a new Among Us map.

You’ll also likely want to watch the pre-show since it will include a trailer for Nier Replicant and a performance from Persona 5 singer Lyn, plus a few other surprises.

If you’re on Steam, it’s worth noting that there are more than 10 free playable demos for indie games that are being offered as part of ‘The Game Awards Festival.’

You can check those out here. On top of that, there are exclusive Game Awards-themed Instagram Reels effects to play around with.