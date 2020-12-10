Here are all of the game trailers shown at The Game Awards 2020

Canada’s own Geoff Keighley’s The Game Awards celebrates the year in gaming with accolades like ‘Game of the Year,’ ‘Content Creator of the Year,’ ‘Best esports Coach,’ and more.
Below is a list of all of the game trailers and teasers shown during tonight’s The Game Awards:
Shady Part of Me
NieR Replicant ver 1.22474486139
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Sephiroth Character Reveal
Hoods: Outlaws & Legends
Century: Age of Ashes
Perfect Dark (2020)
Back 4 Blood Cinematic Trailer
Open Roads – The Game
Dragon Age
Disco Elysium – The Final Cut
Crimson Desert (Winter 2021)
Endless Dungeon
Season
Ark 2 Cinematic Trailer
Evil Dead: The Game
Monster Hunter Rise (only on Nintendo Switch)
Scarlet Nexus – Story Reveal
Evil West
F.I.S.T: Forged in Shadow
Overcooked! All You Can Eat: Swedish Chef
It Takes Two Gameplay
Ghost ‘n Goblins: Resurrection
Outriders – Official Mantras of Survival Trailer
Elite Dangerous: Odyssey Gameplay Reveal
Morkredd
Just Cause Mobile
Ruined King: A League of Legends Story
Humankind
Fortnite – Master Chief
Fortnite Walking Dead’s Michronne and Daryl
Among Us – Airship Map
The Next Mass Effect
Elder Scrolls Online: Gates of Oblivion