Here are all of the game trailers shown at The Game Awards 2020

By Isaac Novak
Canada’s own Geoff Keighley’s The Game Awards celebrates the year in gaming with accolades like ‘Game of the Year,’ ‘Content Creator of the Year,’ ‘Best esports Coach,’ and more.

Below is a list of all of the game trailers and teasers shown during tonight’s The Game Awards:

Shady Part of Me

NieR Replicant ver 1.22474486139

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Sephiroth Character Reveal

Hoods: Outlaws & Legends

Century: Age of Ashes

Perfect Dark (2020)

Back 4 Blood Cinematic Trailer

Open Roads – The Game

Dragon Age

Disco Elysium – The Final Cut

Crimson Desert (Winter 2021)

Endless Dungeon

Season

Ark 2 Cinematic Trailer

Evil Dead: The Game

Monster Hunter Rise (only on Nintendo Switch)

Scarlet Nexus – Story Reveal

Evil West

F.I.S.T: Forged in Shadow

Overcooked! All You Can Eat: Swedish Chef

It Takes Two Gameplay

Ghost ‘n Goblins: Resurrection

Outriders – Official Mantras of Survival Trailer

Elite Dangerous: Odyssey Gameplay Reveal

Morkredd

Just Cause Mobile

Ruined King: A League of Legends Story

Humankind

Fortnite – Master Chief

Fortnite Walking Dead’s Michronne and Daryl

Among Us – Airship Map

The Next Mass Effect

Elder Scrolls Online: Gates of Oblivion

