Hayden Christensen Returning As Darth Vader: Obi-Wan Kenobi On Disney+

Prepare for “the rematch of the century.”

Hayden Christensen is set to reprise the iconic role of Anakin Skywalker (aka Darth Vader) in the upcoming Ewan McGregor-led Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi, the streaming giant announced Thursday during the Walt Disney Company’s Investor Day 2020.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is set 10 years after the dramatic events of 2005’s Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith, where Obi-Wan (McGregor) faced his greatest defeat: the downfall of Anakin Skywalker-turned-Darth Vader.

In other Star Wars news, Disney+ also announced two new spinoffs of the mega-popular series The Mandalorian, including one that will focus on Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka Tano. The other spinoff, Rangers of the New Republic, will also be set during the events of The Mandalorian. We’re also getting a Lando Calrissian prequel series (possibly starring Donald Glover).

