Harden wanted trade once Rockets hired Silas as coach?

After eight seasons with the Rockets, James Harden reportedly wants out of Houston and hopes to get traded to a contender. What caused the former MVP to decide he was unhappy with the Rockets? According to USA Today, Harden wanted to be traded “as soon as the Rockets hired Stephen Silas as coach.”

This is Silas’ first head-coaching job in the NBA, as he was previously an assistant coach for the Dallas Mavericks. His lack of coaching experience may be what concerned Harden, as the Rockets’ previous coach, Mike D’Antoni, has been coaching in the league for decades. D’Antoni and general manager Daryl Morey both parted ways with the Rockets after last season’s disappointing playoff exit.

Harden has reportedly told the Rockets that the team either needs to build a contender around him or trade him elsewhere, expressing his interest in joining the Philadelphia 76ers or another team with serious title hopes. But will Houston actually trade their superstar?

The Rockets would likely have no shortage of suitors if they make Harden available, but the big question is if a team will be able to match their asking price. If Houston gets rid of Harden, it is essentially committing to a rebuild, so they are likely going to want several young players and possibly a bevy of draft picks in order to feel comfortable making a trade.

Of course, there is also the possibility that the Rockets simply decide to do nothing and hope that Harden plays, as he still has several years left on his contract.