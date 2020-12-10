G Herbo & Taina Williams Expecting Their First Child Together

G Herbo and his fiancée Taina Williams are expecting their first child together.

The happy news was revealed via court documents submitted by Herbo’s attorney.

Herbo and other members of his crew are currently fighting a federal fraud case. Prosecutors allege that he used stolen credit cards and IDs to make exorbitant purchases — including luxury trips and rentals.

“Generally, because the defendants and their co-conspirators provided authentic payment card information, the defrauded businesses and individuals successfully processed their transactions and provided the goods and services,” the indictment states.

G HERBO ADMITS FRAUD

The indictment also alleges that the men shared stolen information via text messages.

According to the Chicago Tribune, Herbo’s attorney told the judge that Taina is four months pregnant with Herbo’s child and asked the court to grant permission for him to travel to New Jersey so he can visit her and their unborn baby. His request was granted.

Neither Taina nor Herbo has confirmed the pregnancy news — but it’s unlikely their attorney lied to the court.