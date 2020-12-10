Former Optum Executive Nicole Kent Joins Varicent as Senior Vice President of Product Strategy

Article content continued

While at Optum, Nicole led a team of more than 20 compensation professionals in support of over 150,000 employees and 30,000 managers through compensation planning—including base salary, bonus, sales and quarterly variable incentives and equity awards, with a strong focus on aligning rewards with performance. Most recently Nicole served as SVP of Revenue and Operations at Datica, a digital health company focused on health IT’s most difficult challenges in interoperability and cloud compliance. Her extensive experience across all facets of sales performance management—as well as having been a long-time customer of Varicent during her time at Optum—will give Nicole a unique edge in her new role.

“I’m excited to join this team that I’ve had the pleasure of working with as a customer. Varicent has a highly engaged management team with a clear vision of how they can enable customers’ growth. I look forward to making an impact not just for Varicent, but for the many organizations we serve by leveraging my experience as a customer to bring a different perspective to the table,” said Nicole.

“It is my pleasure to welcome Nicole to the company. Her rich experience in sales performance management and familiarity with the product is an enormous asset to our organization,” said Marc Altshuller, CEO of Varicent. “Nicole is in a unique position where she once sat on our Customer Advisory Board and will now be operating on the other side of the table, helping our customers get the most out of the Varicent suite of solutions. Through Nicole’s strategic vision and tactical discipline, we look forward to scaling our product strategy and achieving our ambitious goals for 2021 and beyond.”

