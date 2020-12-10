Five arrested over $80 million drug haul hidden in excavator from the UK

Five men have been arrested across Western Sydney and London after an international police operation uncovered 450kg of the drug MDMA.
The drugs had been hidden in an excavator imported into Australia from the UK, the Australian Federal Police said.
MDMA, also known as ecstasy, had an estimated street value of $79 million.
Police yesterday arrested two men after raids across the Western Sydney suburbs of Blacktown, Mortlake, Homebush and Greystanes.
Officers also seized about $1.2 million in cash.
Police will provide more details about the incident this morning.