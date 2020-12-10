Fame Puts ‘Magnifying Glass’ on Negative Thoughts About Myself

Instagram

The ‘Truth Hurts’ hitmaker says ‘money doesn’t buy you happiness’ as she admits to struggling with self-loathing that becomes worse under the media scrutiny.

Lizzo has been struggling with negative thoughts about her body.

The “Juice” hitmaker admitted she has been struggling to stay positive and found herself suddenly hating herself and her body, which she has been finding difficult to shake off.

Speaking in a video to fans posted on TikTok, she shared, “I came home, and I took my clothes off to take a shower, and I just started having all of these really negative thoughts about myself. Like, you know, ‘What’s wrong with me?’ ‘Maybe everything, all the mean things people say about me are true.’ And, you know, ‘Why am I so disgusting?’ and hating my body. I’d normally have some positive thing to say to get out of this (but I didn’t this time). And that’s OK, too. I think these are normal. They happen to everybody. They happen to the best of us. We are the best of us. I can only hope that it changes for the better. But I know I’m beautiful. I just don’t feel it. But I know I’m going to get through it.”

Meanwhile, Lizzo previously admitted fame “puts a magnifying glass” on her negative thoughts.

She shared, “You can be the coolest, most richest person ever and it doesn’t buy you f**king happiness. Money doesn’t buy you happiness. Fame only puts a magnifying glass on the s**t that you already have. And if that s**t is f**ked up, you’re just going to have even more magnified f**ked up s**t in situations where it doesn’t even seem valid or like you’re even like supposed to feel that way and so it f**ks you up even more because you feel super f**king ungrateful.”