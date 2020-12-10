‘Falcon and Winter Soldier’ Marvel Series Trailer, Release Date

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will swing into action on March 19, 2021, it was announced by MCU overlord Kevin Feige on Thursday afternoon during the Walt Disney Company’s Investor Day 2020 presentation..

MCU vets Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan headline the Disney+ series as Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes. In a story set after Avengers: Endgame, the six-episode “cinematic experience” finds the two Friends of Steve Rogers teaming up for “a global adventure that tests their abilities — and their patience.”

The cast also includes Daniel Bruhl (back as Baron Zemo) and Noah Mills (from The Enemy Within, The Brave).

Watch the first trailer below: