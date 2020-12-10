Faizon Love Rips Jay-Z Over Rapper Violence: He’s A Puppet!!

Comedian Faizon Love had a lot to say about Jay-Z during a recent interview.

He blames the current slew of violence against rappers on Jay, and says that the younger generation was inspired by his “fake” street persona.

“I criticize him for it because it’s kinda his fault,. Jay-Z creates this drug dealing drug lord, Imma drug dealer, Imma drug lord.,” he told DJ Vlad. “These kids are like, ‘We gotta do it, too.’ Not knowing that this is all made up sh*t.”

“De-Haven knows the truth,” Faizon continued. “Listen to me. I heard one dude say, ‘Jay-Z had so much money, drawers full of money.’ If he had so much money why does he have to go to [Kareem] Biggs [Burke] to start a record company? Just go start it yourself. All the money’s yours.”

Love then called Jay a “puppet,” adding, Can you imagine Jay-Z fighting somebody in the streets? Somebody slap him, taking his cocaine, what he going [to] do?”