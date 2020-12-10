E!’s Morgan Stewart Marries Jordan McGraw in Intimate Wedding

According to Morgan, she said something along the lines of, “I don’t know who the hell you think you’re with, but this is not a girlfriend for five years.”

“Then he came back, he said, ‘Let’s change that. Will you stop being my girlfriend?’ and got on one knee,” Morgan revealed. “And then he opened the box, and I was like, ‘100 percent I’m saying yes, regardless if I like you.'”

“I was also so surprised, genuinely, that I had a lot of emotions,” Morgan explained, admitting that she cried.

“That was my goal—if I got you to cry, it was a win,” Jordan added. “The cry was better than the win.”