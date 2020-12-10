Ellen DeGeneres Takes a Break as She’s Diagnosed With Covid-19

WENN

The daytime talk show host is following ‘all proper guidelines’ after she has tested positive for coronavirus and she promises to be back after the holidays.

–

Comedienne and talk show host Ellen DeGeneres has tested positive for COVID-19.

Production on her U.S. daytime series, “The Ellen DeGeneres Show“, has been shut down until January (21) as the star enters quarantine.

Breaking the news to fans via Twitter on Thursday (10Dec20), she wrote, “Hello everyone. I want to let you all know I tested positive for Covid-19.”

“Fortunately, I’m feeling fine right now. Anyone who has been in close contact with me has been notified, and I am following all proper guidelines. I’ll see you all again after the holidays. Please stay healthy and safe. Love, Ellen.”

The news comes after a rough few months for Ellen, who is attempting to bounce back from a potentially career-destroying summer expose about “toxic” working conditions on her talk show.

She is the latest celebrity to contract the COVID – Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, Idris Elba, Dwayne Johnson, and Bryan Cranston are among the stars who have battled the virus.

While most of those stars were fortunate to have asymptomatic infection or experience mild symptoms and recover after self-isolation, some others were not so lucky.

Nick Cordero died in July after being treated for more than three months in a hospital. Before his death, his leg was amputated due to blood clot. He was also fitted with a tracheostomy tube to help him breathe as his severely-damaged lungs were filled with holes due to coronavirus.

Just recently, Jeremih was hospitalized for the deadly virus as well. He spent weeks fighting for his life before being released from the hospital at the weekend (05Dec20).

On Wednesday, he took to Instagram with a note to his supporters. “THANK GOD IM STILL HERE, THANK YA’LL FOR THE (prayer) UP #imbackkkk,” he captioned an image of himself getting a haircut.

Jeremih also stated, “First and foremost, I would like to thank God and the incredible team of doctors and nurses at Northwestern Memorial Hospital for saving my life. I will be forever grateful. I would also like to thank my family and friends for all their prayers and well wishes. I’m overwhelmed with gratitude.”

“A special thanks to Chance the Rapper, 50 Cent and Diddy for their love and support. I would like to thank all my fans and people around the world who prayed for me. I’m getting stronger everyday, and look forward to spending time with my sons.”