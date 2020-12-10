E.U. Reveals Some Contingency Plans in Case of a No-Deal Brexit

BRUSSELS — With little progress in negotiations with Britain over its future relationship with the European Union, the European Commission published some contingency measures on Thursday to help prepare for a possible no-deal Brexit.

The measures, which depend on mutual agreement with Britain, would essentially keep current regulations in place for air and road travel and fishing rights for six months, giving for new arrangements to be made. The intention is to avoid immediate chaos on Jan. 1, with planes unauthorized to fly or land and road transport paralyzed.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson of Britain came to Brussels on Wednesday night for a tense dinner with Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission president, to try to break the logjam in the talks before the transition period ends on Dec. 31. But by all accounts the meeting produced only an agreement to continue the talks at least through Sunday.

With the prospect of a deal narrowing and rapidly running out, given the need for ratification of any pact, Ms. von der Leyen has been under pressure from some member states to publish some of the contingency measures the Commission has long prepared to govern issues like air and road travel in the case Britain leaves the bloc without a deal.