Drew Barrymore Sent A Care Package To Someone Special

After taking a break from dating, Drew Barrymore is officially putting herself back out there!
Drew explained that the gesture comes after taking a five-year hiatus from dating — her last known relationship was with her ex-husband, Will Kopelman, who she divorced in 2016.
Drew’s revelation came as she and Ross talked about dating during quarantine, and how the unique circumstances inspired her. “For reals, I did it. I don’t know what will happen and I have to tell you I sent it without any expectation.”
“I was just so proud to brush off the icicles and even just think about something cute to do,” she continued. “That’s part of a romance.”
“Everybody wants a response from their gesture and I think that’s the wrong intention,” she added. “I was just happy to do something and have [enough] intrigue to do so.”
Being in quarantine made Drew want to give her love life another try, and she says spending that time alone can really help people become more romantic than distant.
“I think it’s great because it will force us to go back to things like letter writing, which I don’t think there is a more romantic form of communication,” she said. “If you’re trying to get a job or a boyfriend, write a letter.”
“Having patience with the entire process of courtship, it’s, in my humble opinion, an art we lost,” she added. “We swipe left and expect too much too fast, leaving no room for the get to know each other part of it all.”
It’s new to hear Drew talking about courtship and dating, because just in October she told Willie Geist on Sunday Today that she took her divorce from Will Kopelman “really hard” and decided to take some time to focus on herself.
“I don’t think I’ve recovered from that,” she said at the time. “I don’t know how to open that up again. It’s like something closed and it stayed closed. I think I’m equally as scared to find love again as I would be as if it never happened.”
Can’t wait to hear an update on how Drew’s care package was received!
Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!