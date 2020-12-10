Dolly Parton Rescued Child Actor From Oncoming Vehicle on Set of Christmas Movie

WENN

The ‘Jolene’ hitmaker has become a real-life hero to nine-year-old star Tahlia Hill as the country legend saved the kid’s life by pulling her out of the way of an oncoming vehicle.

Dolly Parton saved the life of a nine-year-old child actor on the set of her Netflix movie “Christmas on the Square” by pulling her out of the way of an oncoming vehicle.

Child star Tahlia Hill revealed she owes her life to the country legend, who came to her rescue as they shot the movie.

“We were on set and I was at the hot chocolate station and they said to go back to your beginning positions,” Tahlia revealed during an interview with U.S. TV show “Inside Edition“. “So there is a vehicle moving and I was walking and somebody grabbed me, pulled me back, and I looked up and it was Dolly Parton, and I was like surprised.”

“She’s like, ‘Well, I am an angel, you know’ because she plays an angel in the movie. I was in shock. She hugged me and shook me and said, ‘I saved your life!’ ”

Tahlia appears in the movie alongside her brothers Tristan, 16, and Tyson, 13, with her siblings just as enamoured with the singing superstar as she was.

“When you think of Dolly Parton, you are just like, ‘It is Dolly Parton.’ But when you actually see her, you are like, ‘Wow, it’s Dolly Parton,’ ” Tristan added. “Being in her presence lifts you. She is so amazing.”

“Christmas on the Square” is available to watch on Netflix now.

The movie revolves around a wealthy woman who returns to her hometown to evict the residents and sell the land to a mall developer.