Disney’s blowing up the Star Wars universe with a new phase of shows and content

Disney Investor Day may not sound fun — and, yeah, it’s not as awesome as a day at Galaxy’s Edge — but this day is important in that it’s a multi-hour sizzle reel of upcoming content that Disney has planned in the near future. While today mostly focused on Disney+ and the future of ESPN+, Hulu and the coming global expansion of Star (formerly HotStar), there was great news for Star Wars fans: we’re getting a lot more new content in the coming years.

First off, we’re getting ten new Star Wars series on Disney+ in the next few years. That number likely includes Kenobi mini-series and the upcoming Casian Andor show. We can also likely include the rumored spin-off from The Mandalorian focusing on Ahsoka Tano and Sabine Wren as they seek out General Thrawn.

Disney+ will, of course, be where everything announced today will eventually end up, and if you haven’t gotten on that bandwagon just yet, now’s the time to pick the best Disney+ deal and get into the magic.