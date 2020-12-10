Disney will raise the cost of Disney+ to $7.99 per month, up from $6.99, in the US starting in March 2021, as the company heavily invests in content offerings (Julia Alexander/The Verge)

Julia Alexander / The Verge:
Disney will raise the cost of Disney+ to $7.99 per month, up from $6.99, in the US starting in March 2021, as the company heavily invests in content offerings — The service’s first price hike,nbsp; — Disney Plus is following Netflix and introducing a $1 price hike for subscribers in the United States, raising it to $7.99 a month.
