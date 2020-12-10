Dionne Warwick Responds to Wendy Williams’ “Maliciously Made Comments”

Williams then brought up Warwick’s old marijuana possession charge. According to CNN, citing a news release from a spokesman for the Miami-Dade Police Department, Warwick was charged with possession of marijuana in 2002. The news organization reported officers discovered 11 suspected marijuana cigarettes inside of a lipstick container while Warwick was at Miami International Airport that year. Per the Associated Press (via People), the charge was later dropped.

“Well, you remember, a few years ago, Aunt Dionne was stopped at the Miami airport trying to get back to Jersey,” Williams said. “And you know Jersey now has the bud, but Miami is buddier. Look…TSA stopped Aunt Dionne and opened up a lipstick tube and found four, excuse me, 11 pre-rolled joints. Oh yeah, they got the dog on it. It was weed.”

Even though it was pointed out to Williams this was 18 years ago, the TV star continued to make accusations, claiming, “Yeah, she still…after midnight, a little bud, a little chardonnay.”

Near the end of the segment, Williams said she was “only having fun” and that she loves Warwick. “So now, Aunt Dionne knows how to stay relevant and Brittani is right there giving her all the filters and checking it over before she sends,” she continued. “And I think that’s a great thing. I think that if you’re a person of a particular age, you need to social media and you need to get down sometimes and talk at these kids…But you need somebody young in your family just to make sure, you know, you’re coming off correct.”

She concluded by pointing to a photo of Warwick wearing a necklace. “I like your necklace,” she said. “That necklace looks like it might be hitting and holding.”