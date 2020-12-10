Diane Francis: The U.S. is finally doing something about the global money laundering scourge. Will we?

Article content continued

Canada should have cracked down on illicit money flows years ago, because they have caused untold damage to Canadians in the form of higher real estate prices and mortgage rates.

When it comes to cracking down on money laundering, Canada is ranked the lowest among developed nations. For years, I have railed that the skylines of Vancouver and Toronto are littered with condo towers whose units are owned by anonymous companies or proxies that are used to mask the identity of the offshore interests that are providing the funds. This has invited unsavoury influences into Canadian society.

Photo by Jennifer Gauthier/

Only beleaguered British Columbia — where “snow washing,” or “Canadian laundering,” has caused the most economic damage — has attempted reforms. But the registry of beneficial ownership that’s now in place is, according to critics, a joke and almost completely unenforceable. To truly address the problem, the federal government must take action.

The American initiative will speed up efforts to adopt similar reforms in Europe, where oligarchs and kleptocrats own mansions and buy political favours, football teams and social status. Yet it took 10 years for the CTA to come to fruition. If our government doesn’t start working on a plan to address this issue now, it will fall further behind its peer nations, which will have economic and diplomatic repercussions.

Most of Canada’s shadow money has poured in from China to buy residences, visas and political influence. This dark money is funnelled through lawyers’ trust fund accounts, casinos, real estate developers, brokers, crooked bankers, financial institutions and investment vehicles.

Finally, another global scourge is under attack. Canada must do its part at long last.