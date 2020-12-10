Dez Bryant tested negative for COVID-19 twice

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Dez Bryant is having a frustrating week.

The veteran, who turned 32 years old on Nov. 4, was set to play against the Dallas Cowboys, his former club, on Tuesday evening until he was removed from the game due to an inconclusive COVID-19 test. Bryant later learned he tested positive for the coronavirus and was unable to compete against Dallas.

However, Bryant took to Twitter on Thursday afternoon to explain he has since returned a pair of negative COVID-19 test results.