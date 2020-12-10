Denmark stocks lower at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 down 0.54% By .com

© . Denmark stocks lower at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 down 0.54%



.com – Denmark stocks were lower after the close on Thursday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Copenhagen, the fell 0.54%.

The best performers of the session on the were Oersted A/S (CSE:), which rose 1.94% or 20.50 points to trade at 1077.00 at the close. Meanwhile, Genmab (CSE:) added 1.66% or 39.0 points to end at 2393.0 and William Demant Holding A/S (CSE:) was up 0.95% or 2.1 points to 223.1 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Pandora A/S (CSE:), which fell 3.02% or 19.2 points to trade at 616.2 at the close. Danske Bank A/S (CSE:) declined 2.76% or 2.9 points to end at 100.2 and ISS A/S (CSE:) was down 2.43% or 2.85 points to 114.60.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange by 94 to 47 and 11 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for January delivery was up 3.93% or 1.79 to $47.31 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in February rose 3.66% or 1.79 to hit $50.65 a barrel, while the February Gold Futures contract rose 0.26% or 4.75 to trade at $1843.25 a troy ounce.

USD/DKK was down 0.36% to 6.1386, while EUR/DKK rose 0.01% to 7.4428.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.23% at 90.877.