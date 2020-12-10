Deepika Padukone heads to Alibaug to shoot yet again

Deepika Padukone has been shooting for Shakun Batra’s next for more than a couple of months now. The shooting of the film was first taking place in Goa, then shifted to Mumbai and now for the past few weeks, it has been happening in Alibaug. Deepika along with Siddhant Chaturvedi and sometimes Ananya Panday are often clicked heading to Alibaug to shoot for the film.



Today while Siddhant left to shoot early, Deepika was clicked rocking athleisure as she headed to the speedboat in the evening to go to Alibaug. Here are the pictures…