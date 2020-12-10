David Rosenberg: Why the Biden presidency should book a passage to India

Article content continued

The best idea here is to sign trade deals that will pit China against the rest of the region. Starting with India, which, given its English democratic institutions, is an easy buy-in for American voters. India is now the sixth-largest economy in the world (from ninth a decade ago), and tied for the largest population at 1.4 billion, but has a median age of 28 versus 38 for China and the U.S.

We did some supply-side research and found that the potential growth rate in India for the coming decade is 5.8 per cent per year, which is about triple what it is in the U.S. (and basically tied with China). Is there anyone on the economics team in the new Biden administration that would consider studying how beneficial it would be for the U.S., from an economic and geopolitical standpoint, to tap into this potential?

China has its rolling five-year plans, but Modi has a goal of boosting India’s GDP to US$5 trillion (ambitious seeing as it is now US$3 trillion), which would raise it to the third rung on the global GDP ladder, if successful. India does indeed have a dilapidated infrastructure in terms of transportation networks, but it has a huge advantage that receives little attention: it runs the world’s largest immunization programs and is home to some of the world’s largest vaccine developers (I saw a small reference in a recent Sunday New York Times edition that it will have a vaccine ready to distribute to 250 million residents).

Bottom line: Remember history. Why partner with China five decades ago? China was weak economically, but was strategic because it was no friend of Russia’s. The whole detente was aimed to isolate Russia. During the Cold War, India had very different leadership than it has now and was rudderless. That has changed. India may be riddled with red tape, but it has a reformer as its leader and its real GDP per capita is on a secular uptrend, even with the COVID-19 pandemic. Russia was a nuclear threat back in the ’70s and China was an answer. Today, China is the economic threat and it is India that is the answer.