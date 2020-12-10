Crazed soldier caught with bullets boasted he was trained gunman as he hounded social workers branding them ‘child abusers’

A crazed former elite soldier caught with a cache of bullets boasted he was a trained gunman – as he hounded social workers and branded them child abusers.

Ex Brigade Reconnaissance Force servant Gareth Nicholas warned staff he was “a skilled and accurate shot with a Grenade Machine Gun” during a bitter break-up from his hero cop ex, a court heard on Thursday.

Nicholas also made bogus claims that Police Constable Carrie-Ann McNab was hooked on cocaine, had abused him and abused and assaulted a child.

Paisley Sheriff Court heard that as a result of Nicholas’ actions, one social worker was forced to quit her job and is now on medication.







She is petrified he will cause her physical harm, and had to change all of her digital and social media accounts so he could not find her.

PC McNab had to be signed off work sick, had to install CCTV cameras at her home, and has been left embarrassed and stressed, which has negatively impacted her mental health.

Nicholas split from PC McNab, who saved a teenager’s life while on duty, after five years together in 2012.

Between September 2019, and July 2020, in Barrhead, East Renfrewshire, he embarked on a hate campaign.

Nicholas, who is also said to have served in the Royal Navy, Welsh Guards and parachute regiment and worked as a private contractor, previously pled guilty and returned to the dock at Paisley Sheriff Court on Thursday to be sentenced.

Procurator Fiscal Depute David McDonald detailed Nicholas’ crimes in a lengthy typed narration, which ran to 15 typed pages.

Welshman Nicholas sent countless emails to East Renfrewshire Council’s social workers, recorded a conversation without consent, and repeatedly posted offensive remarks about them, and their personal details, on social media.

He also scrawled “East Renfrewshire Council are corrupt” in permanent marker on his hall wall and sent a letter to the youngster he claimed had been abused, who can’t be named for legal reasons, making comments about PC McNab.

Mr McDonald, prosecuting, explained: “The accused has bombarded Social Work Services with emails which are mainly hostile in their tone and very personal.

“These emails are generally abusive.







“One of the emails, titled ‘corrupt social worker’, contained an attachment which was a document from the accused’s serving in the military, and contains an assessment of the accused’s proficiency with firearms.

“It is noted therein that, ‘he is a skilled and accurate show with a GMG’.

“A ‘GMG’ is more commonly known as a ‘Grenade Machine Gun’. This was very alarming to social work staff.”

He sent numerous emails branding one social worker “a coward”, resulting in him being sent home from work and advised to work from another office for eight weeks.

Nicholas later posted Facebook messages mentioning the worker, leaving him concerned as Nicholas had posted his name and the council he works for.

Mr McDonald added: “Gareth Nicholas had alleged that he was the victim of domestic abuse perpetrated by Carrie-Ann McNab.

“Mr Nicholas provided the social workers with his account of being the victim of domestic abuse.

“He provided the social workers with a lengthy document, alleging Miss McNab was abusing [a child].

“The document also alleged that Miss McNab was abusing cocaine and had undesirable friendships.

“The allegations within the document handed to the social workers were investigated and found to be without foundation.”

And the court heard that, during a search of Nicholas’ home, officers found nine live 5.56mm (NATO) bulleted cartridges each loaded with a Full Metal Jacketed (FMJ) bullet manufactured for the British Military.

Sheriff Colin Pettigrew said he wanted “to take to consider” what sentence to impose, and further deferred sentencing until next week.