Cowboys ‘not nervous’ to sign Dak Prescott to long-term deal

The Eagles have found themselves in a messy, expensive conundrum at quarterback, with Doug Pederson benching Carson Wentz despite the fact that he signed a 4-year, $128 million contract extension last year. Could that lack of payoff cause other teams to resist signing their young quarterbacks to long term deals? Not in the case of the Dallas Cowboys, as executive vice president Stephen Jones said the team remains confident in giving Dak Prescott a massive deal after the season.

“Our issues are in our negotiations with Dak have been we’re wanting to be more committed in terms of the term,” Jones said during an interview with 105.3 The Fan. “We’re not nervous to sign Dak. I think his makeup is all the right things. He’s an amazing man off the field, he’s a great leader in our locker room, a great player and that’s why we’ve wanted to sign him long term.”

What’s interesting about the Cowboys is that they seem more committed to Prescott after he got injured, as they failed to reach a long-term deal with their quarterback heading into the season. Prescott’s season ended before it could really get started, as he was forced to undergo surgery after suffering a compound fracture and dislocation to his right ankle during the Cowboys’ Week 5 matchup against the New York Giants.

But the Cowboys’ offense has looked sluggish without Prescott under center, seeming to highlight the importance of the quarterback in keeping Dallas competitive. The Cowboys are currently in last place in the NFC East, which is shaping up to be the worst division in recent memory.