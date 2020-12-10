Costco Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1 By .com

© . Costco Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1



.com – Costco (NASDAQ:) reported on Thursday first quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Costco announced earnings per share of $2.29 on revenue of $43.21B. Analysts polled by .com anticipated EPS of $2.02 on revenue of $41.7B.

Costco shares are up 26% from the beginning of the year, still down 5.15% from its 52 week high of $393.15 set on November 30. They are under-performing the Nasdaq which is up 38.26% from the start of the year.

Costco shares lost 0.78% in after-hours trade following the report.

Costco follows other major Services sector earnings this month

Costco’s report follows an earnings beat by Walmart on November 17, who reported EPS of $1.34 on revenue of $134.7B, compared to forecasts EPS of $1.18 on revenue of $132.12B.

Home Depot had beat expectations on November 17 with third quarter EPS of $3.18 on revenue of $33.54B, compared to forecast for EPS of $3.05 on revenue of $31.83B.

Stay up-to-date on all of the upcoming earnings reports by visiting .com’s earnings calendar