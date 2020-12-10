College football Week 15: Picks and preview

It’s technically still rivalry weekend on the college football scene. Of course, that will not include Ohio State facing Michigan. COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc on the sport, but the games will go on.
Here are our previews and predictions (point spreads courtesy of BetOnline.ag) for games featuring teams in the College Football Playoff rankings and other intriguing matchups for Week 15.
All times Eastern.
Utah (1-2) at No. 21 Colorado (4-0), Saturday, Noon, Fox
For the first time since 2016, Colorado is in the College Football Playoff rankings. The Buffaloes are 3-0 in the Pac-12 South — one-half game back of leader USC. It’s been a special season thus far for Karl Dorrell’s group, which has won its four games by a combined 30 points. The next step is ending a three-game losing streak against Utah, which has won seven of the last meetings but has never found a rhythm amid this COVID-19-hindered 2020 season.
Prediction: OFF
No. 1 Alabama (9-0) at Arkansas (3-6), Saturday, Noon, ESPN
This will be a tune-up for the Crimson Tide, before an SEC title-game date against Florida. Mac Jones (3,113 passing yards, 27 touchdowns, three interceptions), Najee Harris (1,038 rushing yards, 20 TDs) and DeVonta Smith (80 receptions, 1,305 yards, 15 TDs) get plenty of attention, but how about that Alabama defense that’s allowed 50 points over the last five contests. Alabama’s also won the last 13 meetings with Arkansas by an average of 26 points.
Prediction: Alabama (-32)
No. 9 Georgia (6-2) at No. 25 Missouri (5-3), Saturday, Noon, SEC Network
How about the Tigers of Missouri? They are only one game behind second-place Georgia in the SEC’s East Division. Missouri has won three in a row thanks to the legs of senior Larry Roundtree III, who has rushed for 345 yards and six touchdowns over the last two contests. Georgia, however, allows an average of just 75.3 yards on the ground. The Bulldogs have also won six straight against the Tigers.
Prediction: Georgia (-13)
No. 11 Oklahoma (7-2) at West Virginia (5-4), Saturday, Noon, ABC
UPDATE: This game has been cancelled.
The Sooners are once again headed to the Big 12 Championship Game. First, they’ll put a six-game winning streak on the line this weekend. Unlike recent seasons, Oklahoma has got it done defensively in 2020, and allowed 36 points in beating Kansas, Oklahoma State and Baylor over the past three games. West Virginia, though, is 5-0 at home this season, so the Sooners should be challenged.
Prediction: Oklahoma (-14)
Illinois (2-4) at No. 14 Northwestern (5-1), Saturday, Noon, ESPN2
For the second time in three seasons, Northwestern will play in the Big Ten Conference Championship Game — against Ohio State, again. That’s a huge accomplishment for a program that won just three games last season. First, however, the Wildcats face a rivalry game against an Illinois squad that’s had its moments in 2020. Northwestern has won five in a row over the Illini.
Prediction: Northwestern (-14)
No. 13 Coastal Carolina (10-0) at Troy (5-5), Saturday, 3 p.m., ESPN+
Before Coastal faces Louisiana in the Sun Belt title game, it looks to stay undefeated while facing an always-tough Troy program. That said, the Chanticleers should still be on that high from last weekend’s highly entertaining 22-17 win over previously undefeated BYU in one of the season’s best contests. Coastal is still holding out hope that if it remains undefeated and No. 8 Cincinnati slips, it could earn a New Year’s Six bowl bid.
Prediction: Coastal Carolina (-13 1/2)
No. 17 North Carolina (7-3) at No. 10 Miami, Fla. (8-1), Saturday, 3:30 p.m., ABC
Could this end up being the best game of the weekend? Neither team is headed to the ACC Championship Game, but we could be in for an entertaining affair. The Hurricanes are trying to win a sixth straight contest for the first time since 2017 — and also avenge last season’s 28-25 loss to the Tar Heels. North Carolina’s Sam Howell (3,129 yards, 26 touchdowns, six interceptions) has thrown 17 TD passes and two picks in the last six games.
Prediction: Miami (-3)
Wisconsin (2-2) at No. 16 Iowa (5-2), Saturday, 3:30 p.m., FS1
It’s a boarder rivalry featuring teams seemingly headed in different directions. The Hawkeyes have outscored their opponents 186-76 during a five-game winning streak. Wisconsin, meanwhile, has totaled 13 points in back-to-back losses to ranked Northwestern and Indiana teams. The Hawkeyes will also be looking to snap a four-game losing streak in the series.
Prediction: Iowa (+1 1/2)
No. 20 Texas (6-3) at Kansas (0-9), Saturday, 4 p.m., ESPN2
Shocker, but here’s a game that’s potentially in doubt due to COVID-19 issues. This time in Texas. Should the game go ahead, the Longhorns are looking to go 4-0 on the road in 2020. The lowly Jayhawks are trying to avoid their first winless campaign since that 0-12 debacle from 2015. Apparently, Les Miles is not the answer. Sam Ehlinger threw for 399 yards with four touchdowns in last year’s win over Kansas.
Prediction: Texas (-30)
LSU (3-5) at No. 6 Florida (8-1), Saturday, 7 p.m., ESPN
As LSU continues to make news off the field, this time with a self-imposed bowl sanction, Florida is still in position to grab a spot in the College Football Playoff. That, of course, would mean not being upset here or losing to Alabama in the SEC Championship Game. The Gators, who have allowed 46 points over the last three games, are seeking a seventh straight victory. They’ve also won just twice in the last five home games against LSU.
Prediction: Florida (-23)
No. 22 Oklahoma State (6-3) at Baylor (2-6), Saturday, 7 p.m., ESPNU
It seems like ages ago when Oklahoma State was 4-0. The Cowboys allowed a total of 48 points through those first four contests. Since, the Cowboys have yielded an average of 34.6 points and are looking to rebound from a 29-22 loss at TCU. They’re also aiming to avoid a third straight defeat to Baylor and snap a four-game skid at Waco. The Bears’ two wins have come at home over the Big 12’s two Kansas schools.
Prediction: Oklahoma State (-6)
No. 15 USC (4-0) at UCLA (3-2), Saturday, 7:30 p.m., ABC
The Battle for Los Angeles arrives with USC looking to go 5-0 for the first time since 2006. The Trojans are averaging 33.3 points this season, and allowed 30 in the last two games. However, UCLA is looking for a third consecutive victory following a sweep of the Pac-12’s Arizona schools. USC has won four of the last five meetings between the rivals, but just one of the last four meetings at the Rose Bowl.
Prediction: USC (-2 1/2)
San Diego State (4-3) at No. 18 BYU (9-1), 10 p.m., ESPN2
Credit BYU for dropping everything and traveling to the Myrtle Beach area to face Coastal Carolina in a matchup of unbeatens last weekend. The Cougars fell just short of winning and keeping their undefeated season alive. That said, BYU can still finish strong and enjoy a decent bowl experience. The Cougars will also be looking for some payback after their six-game winning streak against SDSU ended with last year’s 13-3 loss.
Prediction: BYU (-16 1/2)
Western Michigan (4-1) at Ball State (4-1), Saturday, Noon, ESPN+
The Mid-American Conference West Division title comes down to this game. Riding a four-game winning streak, Ball State is averaging 34.4 points. Western Michigan had won four in a row before falling in a wild 53-42 affair against Eastern Michigan last weekend. It will be interesting to see if the Broncos are able to bounce back from that defeat against a Ball State group that’s loaded with confidence.
Prediction: Ball State (-2)
Navy (3-6) at Army (7-2), Saturday, 3 p.m., CBS
Due to COVID-19 issues, arguably the greatest college football rivalry game will be played at the home field of one of the participants (West Point). The first time that’s happened since 1943. Students from both schools will be able to attend the game, and so will outgoing United States President Donald Trump. Army is having the better season between the two rivals, but Navy will try for a second straight win in the series after snapping a three-game slide in 2019.
Prediction: Army (-7)
Michigan State (2-4) at Penn State (2-5), Saturday, 3:30 p.m., ESPN
Break up the Nittany Lions. Even if Penn State is able to record a third consecutive victory, 2020 will still be a disappointment for the program. Nevertheless, Penn State has allowed a total of 24 points in wins over Michigan and Rutgers. Michigan State, meanwhile, has been all over the place this season and must find a way to rebound from a 52-12 loss to Ohio State. The Spartans have actually won three of the last four meetings at Beaver Stadium.
Prediction: Michigan State (+14 1/2)
Washington (3-1) at Oregon (3-2), Saturday, Noon, Fox
The Pac-12 North Division title is on the line. That’s if this game will even be played. COVID-19 issues within the Washington have things in limbo. Some pundits thought Oregon was a CFP-caliber team, but consecutive losses at Oregon State and California by a combined seven points in the last two weeks ended that notion. Washington, meanwhile, will try to rebound from a 31-26 loss to Stanford. The Huskies have lost two straight and 14 of 16 to the Ducks.
Prediction: Oregon (-6)
Tennessee (2-6) at Vanderbilt (0-8), Saturday, 4 p.m., SEC Network
These Tennessee rivals have lost a combined 14 games between them. The Volunteers snapped a three-game losing streak in this series with last season’s 28-10 win. While this is far from appointment viewing for those who are not fans of either school, one reason to watch is to see if female kicker Sarah Fuller will be on the field to attempt an historic extra point or field goal.
Prediction: Tennessee (-15)
Auburn (5-4) at Mississippi State (2-6), Saturday, 7:30 p.m., SEC Network
As Auburn looks to avoid ending its regular season with a third straight defeat, it would seem the seat in coach Gus Malzahn’s office is getting hot again. The Tigers are 1-3 against ranked teams this season, so that doesn’t help his cause. Neither would a loss against a rather dysfunctional, Mike Leach-led Mississippi State squad. The Bulldogs will also try to avoid a third straight loss overall and fourth in five games against Auburn.
Prediction: Mississippi State (+6 1/2)
Virginia (5-4) at Virginia Tech (4-6), Saturday, 8 p.m., ACC Network
Another rivalry contest with teams headed in opposite directions. Virginia has averaged 43.3 points during a four-game winning streak. Virginia Tech, meanwhile, is giving up an average of 38.8 points while mired in a four-game skid. The Hokies will also be looking to bounce back after their 15-game winning streak over the rival Cavaliers ended with last year’s 39-30 defeat.
Prediction: Virginia Tech (-2 1/2)
