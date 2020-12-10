Colin Kaepernick teams with Ben & Jerry’s to deliver signature ice cream flavor

Colin Kaepernick has found a new team.

The NFL-QB-in-waiting and Ben & Jerry’s, the famed ice cream company, have teamed up to deliver a new dessert to the mouths of America, expected to hit freezers in 2021. The ice cream company has long been linked to and involved with social justice movements.

The flavor: caramel (non-dairy) with fudge chips, graham cracker swirls and chocolate cookie swirls. The flavor is aptly named “Change the Whirled,” referring to Kaepernick’s impact on social justice movements since his time in the NFL.

I’ve teamed up with @BenAndJerrys to serve up joy on the journey to justice! Today, we’re excited to introduce Change the Whirled, a new non-dairy flavor that hits shelves in early-2021! 100% of my proceeds will go to @yourrightscamp with matching support from Ben & Jerry’s pic.twitter.com/OouYwUXPXK — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) December 10, 2020

The ice cream is also 100 percent vegan certified, congruent with Kaepernick’s views and diet.

Kaepernick and Ben & Jerry’s note that 100 percent of Kaepernick’s proceeds are directed to Kaepernick’s Know Your Rights Camp, a foundation devoted to the empowerment and education of Black and Brown American communities.

Kaepernick, long-known for his social causes and activities away from the field, has not played in the NFL since 2016. He’s thrown for more than 12,000 yards, 72 touchdowns and 30 interceptions in 69 career NFL games.