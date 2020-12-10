Chipotle Named A Burrito After Miley Cyrus

Miley has a lot of power right now.
Chipotle is one of those brands that knows how to tap into their audiences’ interests — that interest right now being their love of Miley Cyrus.
Miley, never being one to miss out on a good time, has been delighting fans by actually responding to these posts, and telling them everything from what to name their children, to what tattoos to get.
And Chipotle, being the hip chain that it is, decided to jump on the “If Miley comments” bandwagon by ominously posting a video yesterday to their TikTok account of someone holding up a burrito with Miley’s name on it.
And well, comment she did.
Everyone, meet the “Guac Is Extra But So Is Miley Burrito” available now in the app.
The burrito is supposedly Miley’s actual Chipotle order, so fans can feast like the queen herself.
