Charlize Theron Jokingly Compared Herself To Kylie Jenner

Charlize Theron and Kylie Jenner aren’t two names you usually see in the same sentence but the internet brought them together today.
When Charlize Theron posted a selfie after getting a makeover, she jokingly compared herself to Kylie Jenner.
“Who’s who?” Charlize jokingly captioned the pic.
When Kylie caught wind of the photo, she was quick to like it and jump in the comments.
If Kylie Cosmetics is looking for their next collaborator they may have just found her.
