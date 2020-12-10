Charlie Mayer: Privatized Connaught Labs is still going strong

Article content continued

In 2011, inaugurating the company’s $100-million state-of-the-art vaccine research and production facility at the Connaught campus, company president Mark Lievonen noted: “The ability to research, develop and manufacture vaccines puts Canada among a handful of countries with the domestic capability to respond to vaccine-preventable public health threats. The unique and extensive capabilities of the Connaught campus make Sanofi Pasteur a strategic Canadian asset for the protection of public health.”

The Connaught campus is the world’s only manufacturer of five-component acellular pertussis combination vaccines to treat whooping cough, the only manufacturer of inactivated polio vaccine (IPV) in North America, and the only Canadian producer of diphtheria and tetanus vaccines, with over 94 per cent of its vaccine production being delivered to more than 90 countries. And in 2018, Sanofi Pasteur announced it would double its vaccine production capacity by 2023, by constructing a $431.5-million, 150,000-square foot bulk biologics facility at its Connaught campus, and will create or maintain 1,250 Canadian jobs. The company’s vision? “A world in which no one suffers or dies from a vaccine-preventable disease.”

And yet, “if Connaught Labs still existed today, its scientists would almost certainly be involved in the quest to come up with a coronavirus vaccine, working collaboratively with other researchers,” bemoaned Linda McQuaig in an opinion piece in the Toronto Star. She needn’t worry; they are involved. On Sept. 22, 2020, Sanofi Pasteur announced it had signed an agreement with the federal government, in collaboration with GlaxoSmithKline, to supply up to 72 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine in 2021. This announcement highlighted the fact that the Connaught campus would be providing process and analytical development along with clinical manufacturing in support of that effort.