CEO Gillon McLachlan opts for 20-minute quarters, floating fixture for season 2021

Two of the AFL’s hottest debates of the year are now settled ahead of season 2021 after the governing body announced 20-minute quarters and a floating fixture would return.

Quarters were reduced to 16 minutes plus time on due to the impact of COVID-19 on the competition, with the AFL pointing to the influence of the suspended season on fitness and the effect of footy frenzies on fatigue.

Richmond coach Damien Hardwick addresses his troops. (Getty)

The other ruling will see the AFL release the timeslots of only the first six rounds of next season by the end of this month, including the traditional Anzac Day blockbuster between Collingwood and Essendon at the MCG.

The rest of the season’s match-ups will also be determined in December, although rounds seven to 23 won’t include the dates, timeslots and choice of TV broadcaster.

The AFL has decided to release the remainder of the draw in blocks of four to six rounds to ensure flexibility in the face of the pandemic.

For a daily dose of the best of the breaking news and exclusive content from Wide World of Sports, subscribe to our newsletter by clicking here!