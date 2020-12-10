Carrie Ann Inaba Offers ‘Friendly Reminder to Stay Vigilant’ After Testing Positive for COVID-19

WENN/Avalon

When giving an update on her condition, the ‘Dancing with the Stars’ judge says that coronavirus still found it’s way to her despite her being in ‘a very safe environment’ and following all safety protocols.

Carrie Ann Inaba has some advice to share after testing positive for coronavirus. Giving an update on her health condition, the “Dancing with the Stars” judge offered a friendly reminder to her social media followers and fellow Americans to stay vigilant amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 52-year-old confirmed her diagnosis via Instagram on Thursday, December 10. “Hey everyone, it’s me. I just wanted to come on and let you know that I just tested positive for COVID-19. So I’m home, and I’m following the guidelines. I spoke with our representative. I have a fever, a bad cough, and lots of aches and pains,” she shared in a series of clips.

Carrie went on to caution her followers, “I’m following all the protocols and we have so many strict protocols in place. Even then I caught it. So friendly reminder to stay vigilant, take care of yourself, wear your mask, wash your hands a lot, and just be extra, extra careful, because you don’t want this.” She then assured fans, “I’m going to take good care of myself, so don’t worry about me. Be safe.”

<br />

Earlier in the day, Carrie’s co-host Sheryl Underwood made public her diagnosis on “The Talk“. Breaking the news with the audience in the Thursday episode of the show, she said, “As you can see, Carrie Ann is not here with us today. She found out this morning that she tested positive for COVID-19. Obviously, our thoughts are with her, we love her, and we’re praying for a full recovery.”

Sherly further noted that fellow co-host Sharon Osbourne was still in self quarantine due to her contact with someone having the virus. “And, out of an abundance of caution, Mrs. O will be doing the show from home today, even though she tested negative for the coronavirus,” she said, before asking the 68-year-old for an update.

In response, the wife of Ozzy Osbourne divulged that she was “doing good” and sent “all [her] love and prayers to Carrie Ann.” Another co-host Eve added, “I’m just happy that everyone is okay. Carrie Ann is where she needs to be, and sending her so much good energy and so much good love.”