Canadian apparel brand Peace Collective launches PlayStation collection

Peace Collective, a Canadian apparel brand, has released a whole new PlayStation apparel collection.
The collection includes a varsity bomber, denim jacket, crewneck sweater, slim fit jogger and a cap, all featuring the iconic PlayStation brand. The new collection is in celebration of the PlayStation 5’s recent launch.
Peace Collective & PlayStation. #ps5
Shop now: https://t.co/ndf41vwdjW pic.twitter.com/q0f4mmKRRt
— Peace Collective (@peacecollectiv3) December 9, 2020
Peace Collective is located at 131 Ossington Ave and there’s another location at Union Station, both in Toronto.
The clothing is pretty dope, and if you’re interested, I’d head to their online store right away.
Source: Peace Collective