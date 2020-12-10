Bucks, Heat on list of Harden’s preferred trade destinations

James Harden wants out of Houston but where would he like to go next? According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the former MVP has the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat at the top of his list of teams he’d want the Rockets to trade him to.

It is not surprising that Harden would want to head to Miami or Milwaukee, as they are seen as the top two teams in the Eastern Conference. If either team adds Harden, they would likely become the favorite to make it to the Finals this upcoming season.

“Heat president Pat Riley has always been aggressive, but how much could the reigning Eastern Conference champions give for Harden versus maintaining flexibility into 2021 free agency?” Charania wrote.

But the real question is whether either team would be willing to give up what is likely necessary to acquire one of the league’s best offensive players. Houston would basically be committing to a rebuild if it ships away Harden, so the team would likely expect a package that includes promising young players or a plethora of future draft picks. While Harden is certainly a desirable asset, the price tag for him may be too high.

Harden has also reportedly expressed interest in the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets, but for now, he remains with the Rockets, as he officially reported for camp and now needs to have six-straight negative COVID tests before he can join the team. And according to Charania, the Rockets believe that Harden will “remain professional” despite the constant trade rumors surrounding him.