BTS Pics of All the Stars in NBC’s The Best of Broadway Special

So be sure to tune in for a good cause! Additional performers include the Broadway casts of Jagged Little Pill, Diana: The Musical and Jersey Boys, along with musicians Kelly Clarkson, Brett Eldredge and Patti LaBelle.

Plus, expect to see special sneak peeks at Broadway shows coming in 2021 and appearances from Annaleigh Ashford, Lance Bass, Kristen Bell, Ron Cephas Jones, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Peter Gallagher, Josh Groban, Jake Gyllenhaal, Sean Hayes, Nathan Lane, Camryn Manheim, Alanis Morissette, Jerry O’Connell, Leslie Odom Jr., Billy Porter, John Stamos, Aaron Tveit, Blair Underwood, Vanessa Williams, Susan Kelechi Watson and more.

The stars of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child might even show up, too!