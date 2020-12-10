Broncos DC Ed Donatell details bout with COVID-19

Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ed Donatell missed more than a month of in-game action due to a bout with COVID-19 that included a five-day hospital stay.

The Broncos dropped four of six games over that time, but Donatell told reporters on Thursday that he expects to be cleared to return to work for this Sunday’s matchup against the Carolina Panthers.

“I think everybody should be nervous,” Donatell said about his experience with the coronavirus, as Jeff Legwold explained for ESPN. “I wouldn’t be telling the truth if I didn’t think so, because there are so many unknowns about this virus. There are so many unknowns about it, it’s not like another disease where people can tell you what’s happened in the past. … You’re wondering how far is this thing going to go.”

Donatell tested positive for the virus ahead of a showdown with the Los Angeles Chargers on Nov. 1. The Broncos remained relatively quiet about his health, in part to respect his privacy, over the next couple of weeks until linebacker Alexander Johnson inadvertently revealed on Nov. 19 that the coach had spent time in the hospital.

Donatell said that he experienced a fever, body aches and insomnia due to COVID-19.

“He’s been getting better and better every day,” head coach Vic Fangio said of his assistant. ” … Right now we are anticipating him probably going to [Sunday’s] game, but I think we’ll have him in the [coaches’] box rather than on the sideline so he doesn’t have to stand there for over three hours.”