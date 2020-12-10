Broadcom Results Beat in Q4 on Strong Networking Demand, Ramp-Up in Wireless By .com

© . Broadcom Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q4



By Yasin Ebrahim

.com – Broadcom (NASDAQ:) reported on Thursday fourth-quarter that beat analysts’ estimates as strong demand for networking and a ramp-up in its wireless business offset weaker enterprise spending.

Broadcom shares fell 2.3% in after-hours trade following the report.

Broadcom announced earnings per share of $6.35 on revenue of $6.47B. Analysts polled by .com anticipated EPS of $6.24 on revenue of $6.43B. The chipmaker had previously guided fourth-quarter revenue of $6.4 billion, give or take $150 million.

Semiconductor solutions, its core business, rose 6%, to $4.8 billion, while infrastructure software rose 36% to $1.6 billion.

“We concluded the year with strong fourth quarter results driven by continued demand for networking from cloud and for broadband from service providers as well as the significant ramp in wireless, even as enterprise demand remained soft,” said Hock Tan, president and CEO.

The company lifted its quarterly dividend by 11% to $3.60 per share.

Broadcom shares are up 29.58% from the beginning of the year, still down 4.03% from its 52 week high of $426.68 set on December 8. They are under-performing the which is up 42.01% from the start of the year.