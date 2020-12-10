British pilot, wife and two relatives killed in horror crash in Gran Canaria

A British pilot, his wife and two members of her family have died after a horror car crash in the Canary Islands.

Richard Addicott, his wife, Rita Garcia Bolanos and her father and sister plunged 75 metres off a road on Gran Canaria on Wednesday afternoon, according to local reports.

The motor careered off the GC-21 highway in Galdar in the north of the island.

Emergency services raced to the scene just before 4pm.











The car was found at the bottom of a ravine, 75 metres away from the road.

Richard was a relief captain for Norwegian Air.

On Thursday the Government revealed that two men and two women had died in the accident.

One rescue worker was able to descend to the vehicle to confirm four people had died, but weather conditions and the instability of the vehicle made it difficult to recover the bodies.

All four of the deceased vehicle occupants were recovered by firefighters on Thursday, the incident report said.

La Nueva Espana newspaper named those in the crash as Rita Garcia Bolanos, her husband Richard, her father Ivan Garcia Buelga, and her sister Marta Garcia Bolanos.

The publication said that initial local authorities’ inquiries indicate the incident may have occurred between between 9pm and 10pm on Tuesday.

It reported that the group had left the family home after visiting a grandmother and were travelling at night through bad weather, including fog and rain, to the city of Las Palmas where they lived.

The newspaper said the incident occurred four kilometres from the area of Artenara.

A spokesman for Norwegian Air said: “Our thoughts are with the family, friends and colleagues of Relief Captain Richard Addicott during this sad .”

Kye Lopez, 26, living in the Hudson Valley, New York state, in the US, said Mr Addicott was “one of my best friends I have ever had” who played a “massive role” in inspiring him to enrol in aviation school.

The pair met in 2017 while working at Norwegian Air, with Mr Lopez seeing his pilot friend as a “true mentor”.

“As a cabin crew interested in becoming a pilot, he took to me very well. He motivated me, and taught me more and more every we flew together,” Mr Lopez told the PA news agency.

“Honestly, if it wasn’t for him I wouldn’t be in aviation school right now. He was for sure the most laid back and funny captain I have had the pleasure of flying with.

“Most captains give off an over-authoritative vibe, but not him, he just felt like a big brother to me and was always watching out for my best interest, even up to now.”

Mr Lopez said the two friends would often socialise outside work and recalled a moment when Mr Addicott “paid for all my drinks one night if I promised I’d apply to aviation college”.

Now in his first year training to be a pilot, Mr Lopez said Mr Addicott’s death was “truly a massive loss” and that he was praying for and sending his condolences to his friend’s family.

A Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) spokesperson said: “We are supporting the family of a British man following his death in Gran Canaria, and are in contact with the Spanish authorities.”