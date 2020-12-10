Brisbane could sign both Cameron Smith and Brandon Smith

Brisbane coach Kevin Walters says the club is interested in signing both Cameron Smith and Brandon Smith from the Melbourne Storm.

Cameron Smith’s future remains up in the air, with the 37-year-old yet to confirm whether or not he’ll continue his career into 2021.

The Storm announced earlier this week that Brandon Smith was free to negotiate with other clubs for 2022, after being usurped by Harry Grant as the heir-apparent to the Melbourne number jumper.

Walters is trying to pick up the pieces of Brisbane’s 2020 campaign, which saw the club claim the dreaded wooden spoon for the first time since they entered the competition in 1988.

“Any player that ends in Smith we are interested in,” Walters said.

“We are interested in anyone of his (Brandon Smith) quality. He has been a great player at the Storm and he is a very young player also, so there will be some interest from us.

“I think it is more about what he can do on the football field.

Brisbane is interested in both Brandon and Cameron Smith. (Getty)

“Obviously his character is very strong and he is a very laid back style of person, but what he does on the field he is very exciting watching him play.

“I love his attitude and the way he goes about his work on the field. He would fit nicely in a Broncos jersey.”

The ongoing debate over the future of Cameron Smith remains unresolved. Earlier this week, Storm part-owner Gerry Ryan claimed that the champion hooker’s time at Melbourne was done after a record 430 games.

“Cameron Smith would be a big signing for any club,” Walters said.

“I think there are a lot of players unsigned at many clubs. I think there will be a lot of movement in rosters still.

“If there does become an opportunity to improve our roster we will certainly do it if we can.”

