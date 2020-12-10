Boxing Day Test crowd increased to 30,000

The crowd capacity for the Boxing Day Test is set to be capped at 30,000 per day, up from the original number of 25,000.

The decision to increase the crowd capacity by 5000 has been endorsed by Victoria’s Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton, according to The Age.

The news follows a huge turnaround in Victoria’s battle with COVID-19, with the state registering zero new cases of community transmission each day for more than a month.

Pre-sale tickets for the second Test between Australia and India opened today for Australian cricket family members.

Up to 6,900 Melbourne Cricket Club members will be allowed entry while the general public, AFL members and corporates will make up the rest of the Boxing Day Test crowd.

Tickets for the general public will go on sale at 3pm AEDT on Friday.