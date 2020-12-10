Bitcoin will eat gold’s market share, according to JPMorgan By Cointelegraph

Growing mainstream acceptance of (BTC) as a reserve asset is having a direct impact on gold, setting the stage for a major shift in institutional allocation between the two assets, according to analysts at JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:).

Quantitative strategists, including Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou, believe that Bitcoin’s digital gold narrative will draw investors away from precious metals, possibly for years to come, leading to a large divergence in price between the two assets.