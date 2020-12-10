Bills sign GM Brandon Beane to multiyear extension

The Bills improved to 9-3 on the season with a 34-24 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Monday but haven’t yet qualified for the playoffs.

Buffalo didn’t want to wait before locking general manager Brandon Beane down.

The Bills announced on Thursday that they’ve signed Beane to an unspecified multi-year contract extension. Beane first accepted the role in May 2017 and, along with coach Sean McDermott, helped the Bills make two trips to the playoffs in three years. Notably, Beane executed the trade that allowed Buffalo to select quarterback Josh Allen with the seventh pick of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Barring an unforeseen collapse, Buffalo will be back in the playoffs come January.

“Brandon is an outstanding leader, and he has brought a great level of stability throughout our organization,” Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula said in a prepared statement. “One of the things we appreciate and respect about Brandon is that he is very thorough in his decision-making process. No decision he makes comes without a great deal of study and research. We appreciate his strong communication skills, and he works extremely well with us, with Sean and with all levels of the organization. We are happy to extend his contract and to have Brandon and Sean leading our football team for many years to come.”

Ahead of Buffalo’s Week 14 showdown with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Allen is +1000 to win regular-season Most Valuable Player honors, per BetOnline.ag odds.