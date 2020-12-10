Bhumi Pednekar graces the December cover of Filmfare

Right from her debut film Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015), Bhumi Pednekar proved that she has what it takes to make it big in the Hindi film industry. The initial hype clearly was not in vain as she backed it up with several incredible performances. Bhumi Pednekar is anything but conventional and her choices in films prove the same. With each role, the actress has upped her game and left the audience mesmerised. Bhumi also bagged the Filmfare award this year for her work in Saand Ki Aankh (2019), along with Taapsee Pannu, continuing her phenomenal run at the movies.

Looking at her steep rise in popularity, we thought what better way to end the year than having this superstar in the making on the Filmfare cover. Looking chic as ever, Bhumi Pednekar truly makes for a lovely sight and all credit for it goes to the actress as she also took over the responsibility for her hair and make up. Truly awesome, isn’t it?

Scroll below and have a look at the cover.