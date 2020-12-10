‘Being Erica’ Remake, Starring Allison Williams, in Development

RELATED STORIES

One of HBO’s Girls has found her next TV role — and our Canadian readers are sure to have strong feelings about it.

Allison Williams is set to executive-produce and star in a “loose adaptation” of the Canadian dramedy Being Erica, reports.

The original series ran for four seasons, on CBC (in Canada) and SoapNet (in the U.S.), between 2009 and 2011. The show starred Erin Karpluk as Erica Strange, a woman whose therapist sends her back in time to revisit her biggest regrets in life. This new iteration will tell the story of two women, both of whom are sent back in time and “discover their lives are inextricably intertwined.”

The new Being Erica hails from Elisa Zuritsky and Julie Rottenberg (Sex and the City), who will serve as showrunners and fellow EPs, alongside Williams, Jason Weinberg (Ray Donovan) and pilot director Naima Ramos-Chapman (Random Acts of Flyness). A network is not yet attached.

“I was a huge fan of the original series and I jumped at the opportunity to get involved to help give it a new life,” Williams told . “I am so fortunate to be working with such an incredible group, and I cannot wait to share our version with the world. The format encourages exploration of memory, hindsight, consciousness, and all aspects of human behavior, which creates such fertile ground. I constantly find myself thinking: ‘If I could go back, what would I do differently?’ I’m really eager to push that familiar thought experiment to its limits.”

The role will mark Williams’ first series-regular gig since Girls ended its six-season run in 2017. She has since gone on to appear in Showtime’s Patrick Melrose and Netflix’s A Series of Unfortunate Events.

Were you a fan of the original Being Erica? If so, are you excited for (or perhaps dreading) this Stateside remake?