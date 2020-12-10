Bears pause team activities after positive COVID test

The Chicago Bears have paused all activities at their facilities after discovering someone has tested positive for COVID-19. Chicago released a statement announcing the positive test, saying that the individual has been notified and is currently in self-isolation.

“This morning we were notified that we had a positive COVID-19 test,” the Bears said in a statement. “As a result, the club has elected to pause all in-person football activities today and close Halas Hall. Instead, all meetings will be conducted virtually.”

This is not the Bears’ first experience with COVID, as center Cody Whitehair tested positive last month, causing Chicago to shut down facilities. But the Bears were still able to play against the Tennessee Titans, and Chicago hopes it will be able to play its scheduled game against the Houston Texans this Sunday.

“We are working with the NFL medical experts to identify close contacts and follow the league’s guidance,” the Bears said. “The health and safety of our team, players and staff are the highest priority.”

At this point, nearly every week comes with the news of an NFL team testing positive but, at this point, the league seems committed to simply preventing any major outbreaks and finishing the season as scheduled. This plan has yielded mixed results, with the Ravens recently playing against the Steelers without several starters, including reigning MVP Lamar Jackson.

Fortunately for the league, the finish line is in sight, with only four weeks left in the regular season. The NFL is reportedly considering a bubble strategy for the playoffs, although many are against the idea and would prefer to continue with the current approach.