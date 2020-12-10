BC opts out of bowl game, ends season at 6-5

The Boston College Eagles will end a college football season unlike any other in history with a 6-5 record.

On Thursday, Boston College announced that its players elected to not participate in a bowl game and will, instead, look forward to the next campaign.

“Our student-athletes have sacrificed so much since June to even make this season possible for BC and our fans and now it is time for them to focus on finishing up the semester strong and going home to spend time with their families and loved ones,” Boston College director of athletics Pat Kraft said in the prepared statement. “Very few teams in the country handled playing in a pandemic better than our student-athletes have and I thank them for all of their hard work and sacrifice to make it through the season. While the team has decided to conclude its season, we have the utmost respect for our ACC bowl partners and we look forward to participating in the postseason again in 2021.”

Coach Jeff Hafley added:

“I can’t thank our players enough for the sacrifice and commitment they showed to each other, to our team and to our community. I am so proud to be their coach and I am thankful they now have the opportunity to go home for the first time since June to see their families. The young men in our program and our coaches and staff have been through an incredible six months and the restrictions placed on our student-athletes along with their adherence to strict COVID-19 policies and protocols took a mental and physical toll on them. People may not fully understand just how grueling this season was and our team needs and deserves an extended break to help recharge their minds and bodies.”

The Eagles went 5-5 in Atlantic Coast Conference play and traded wins and losses across 10 of 11 weeks during the season.