Baylor closes facilities, still hopes to play OK State

The Baylor Bears are temporarily shutting down their football facilities but still hope to be cleared to play against the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday night in the scheduled regular-season finale for both programs.

“At this time and in the interest of our student-athletes, coaches, and staff, we have temporarily closed our football facility and are taking all possible precautions,” Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades said in a statement shared by Sam Khan Jr. of ESPN. “Our focus remains on playing the scheduled game with Oklahoma State at McLane Stadium on December 12.”

While Rhoades offered no specifics on what preceded the decision to halt activities, it’s assumed the shutdown is related to COVID-19 test results.

The Oklahoma Sooners and Iowa State Cyclones have already clinched berths in the Big 12 Championship that will be held in Arlington, Texas, on Dec. 19, so it’s possible that Baylor could face Oklahoma State that same day if the Bears can’t safely field a team this weekend. An update on the game is expected on Friday.

Baylor fell to 2-6 on the season with a 27-14 loss to Oklahoma last Saturday. That same day, Oklahoma State lost to the TCU Horned Frogs and dropped to 6-3 on the year.