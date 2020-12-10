Australia’s east slammed with heavy rains, floods this weekend

People in the northern part of NSW have been warned for a “potential inundation” of rain the state braces for severe weather over the weekend.

Areas in the north of the state, particularly in the Mid North Coast and Northern Rivers are on alert for possible flooding and damaging winds over the next two days.

Some areas recorded more than 100mm of rain last night with conditions expected to worsen overnight.

Large surf is also predicted with people in coastal regions warned of coastal erosion.

Emergency services have warned anyone travelling to the area over the weekend to reconsider their travel plans if conditions worsen.

“I know school holidays have commenced but please be careful and if its flooded, forget it,” Gregory Swindells from NSW State Emergency Services said.

Areas further south in NSW including Byron Bay, Coffs Harbour and Grafton have also been warned of heavy rain this afternoon and tomorrow.

Emergency crews have already responded to a number of incidents in the Sydney metropolitan including power lines down, fallen trees and damage to homes area due to strong winds last night.

The system will move further north over the weekend with areas of south east Queensland expected to bare the brunt of the system.

Parts of the Gold Coast and Sunshine Coast expected to receive up to 100mm on Sunday before the rain returns to NSW on Monday.

A front is bringing showers to southeastern NSW and eastern Victoria as a high clears Tasmania.

A low approaching northern Western Australia will cause winds and rain to increase.

Troughs are triggering storms over parts of WA, the Northern Territory, Queensland and about the NSW ranges, some intense.

Here is your state-by-state forecast for Friday, December 11, 2020:

Showers, inland storms, mild-to-warm in the southeast. Showers, very warm in the northeast. Showers/storms, very warm in the northwest. Mostly cloudy, isolated showers/storms, very warm in the southwest.

Brisbane has a late shower coming, with a low of 22C and a top of 27C.

New South Wales and the ACT

Rain/storms, breezy, cool-to-mild in the northeast. Mostly cloudy, cool-to-cold in the southeast. Windy on the Alps. Mostly sunny, very warm in the west.

Sydney has a shower clearing, with a low of 17C and a top of 21C.

Widespread rainfall could reach between 100-200mm across the east coast, with isolated rainfall up to 300mm at the weekend.

Flash flooding and coastal erosion is likely, according to the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM).

There’s a severe weather warning for heavy rainfall for the Mid North Coast Forecast District.

“We will see showers and thunderstorms across north east NSW and South Queensland over the weekend as coastal trough deepens,” a spokesperson from the BOM told Nine.com.au.

“This could continue into next week as a low develops.”

Canberra will be mostly sunny, with a low of 7C and a top of 21C.

Becoming mostly sunny, cool-to-mild in the south. Sunny, very warm in the northwest. Mostly sunny, warm in the northeast.

Melbourne will be sunny, with a low of 9C and a top of 21C.

Unlike the rest of the country, Victoria, Tasmania and Western Australia will have “a warm and sunny few days,” the BOM spokeserson said.

“Temperatures will be in the 20C to low 30 C.”

Sunday severe fire danger, including around the Mt Lachy ranges

Clearing showers, cool in the southwest. Mostly sunny, mild in the southeast. Mostly sunny, cool-to-mild in the northwest. Mostly cloudy, cool in the northeast.

Hobart will be mostly cloudy, with a low of 8C and a top of 20C.

There’s a strong wind warning for Lower East Coast and South East Coast.

Mostly sunny, mild in the southeast. Sunny, warm in central. Mostly cloudy, very warm in the west. Mostly sunny, very warm-to-hot in north, storms in far northwest.

Adelaide will be mostly sunny, with a low of 13C and a top of 31C.

There’s a strong wind warning for Far West Coast, Upper West Coast, Lower West Coast, Central Coast, South Central Coast, Spencer Gulf, Investigator Strait, Upper South East Coast and Lower South East Coast.

Mostly sunny, warm-to-very warm in the southwest. Late shower, warm in the south. Showers/storms, very warm in the north.

Perth will be mostly sunny, with a low of 21C and a top of 33C.

There’s a severe weather warning for damaging winds and heavy rainfall for parts of Kimberley and Pilbara districts — see more details here .

“A Tropical low across the coast late Friday will result in gusts up to 110km per hour,” the BOM spokesperson said.

“The state will experience widespread rainfall 50-150 mm with isolated falls up to 200mm possible

“There are also flood warnings for much of inland WA, so a very wet weekend for the state. “

Showers/storms, very warm in the north and west. Mostly cloudy, mild-to-warm over the interior and south.

Darwin has a possible thunderstorm, with a low of 26C and a top of 34C.

There’s a flood watch this weekend for northwestern parts of the Top End this weekend, likely to affect Western Desert, Warburton District Rivers and Eastern Great Victoria Desert catchment areas — see more details here .